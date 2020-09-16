News

Matric exam trials off to a smooth start in Nelson Mandela Bay

PREMIUM
By Devon Koen - 16 September 2020

It has been a smooth start to the matric trial exams this week, according to pupils and teachers around the Bay, despite the tumultuous year they have experienced.

With five subjects already written in the past two days and many more scheduled over the next two weeks, pupils are positive about what to expect...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

PE man's dog attack nightmare won’t end
Teen found dead in Eldorado Park one week after Nateniël Julies' killing

Most Read

X