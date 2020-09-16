‘House students in vacant state buildings’

Scores of university and college students from across Nelson Mandela Bay marched to the Port Elizabeth City Hall on Tuesday, demanding that vacant buildings owned by the municipality and government be made available for student accommodation.



The protesters, led by Sasco and Cosas, also demanded that the municipality deliver on a promise made in 2018 by former mayor Mongameli Bobani to provide R3m to help needy students to pay registration fees...

