Man stabs girlfriend to death in ‘rage of jealousy’

A 30-year-old man was arrested in Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria, after he allegedly stabbed his girlfriend to death, Gauteng police said on Sunday.

Police spokesperson Capt Kay Makhubele said the man stabbed his 23-year-old girlfriend to death with a knife in an alleged “rage of jealousy”.

The incident happened in Leboneng on Thursday evening.

He was arrested on Friday and is expected to appear in the Temba magistrate's court on Monday.

TimesLIVE