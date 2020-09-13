Three go-to recipes for a budget-friendly braai

MEDITERRANEAN GARLIC BREAD

Who said garlic bread has to be boring? Dress it up with Italian ingredients and no-one will know it was shop bought.

Ingredients:

1 ready-made garlic bread

80ml (⅓ cup) basil pesto

Mozzarella cheese slices, as many as there are slices of bread

1 sachet sun-dried tomatoes in olive oil and vinegar, drained OR 2 oven roasted red peppers, cooled, peeled and cut into pieces

A handful of black olives, pitted and halved

Black pepper

Italian mixed dried herbs

Method:

Open the garlic bread and separate the slices without breaking them right through. Spread one side of each slice with basil pesto. Insert a generous slice of cheese, a sun-dried tomato or roasted pepper piece and an olive between each slice of garlic bread. Season with black pepper and add a light sprinkle of dried herbs. Rewrap the loaf in foil and heat through over the coals or in a 160°C oven for 15 to 20 minutes.

Cook's tip: If you don’t have basil pesto on hand, spread one side of each slice of the garlic bread with a little olive oil and tuck in a fresh basil leaf.