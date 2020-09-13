Your Weekend

Three go-to recipes for a budget-friendly braai

Hilary Biller Columnist 13 September 2020
Boerewors kebabs.
Image: Craig Scott/Sunday Times

BOEREWORS KEBABS

Turning coils into colourful kebabs is a great way to make boerie stretch to feed a crowd.

Serves: 12

Ingredients:

750g boerewors

12 kebab sticks, soaked in water for 30 minutes

1 large red onion, cut into wedges

24 cherry tomatoes

2 yellow or green peppers, seeded and cut into chunks

Olive oil

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method:

  1. Cut the boerewors into 3cm-4cm lengths.
  2. For each kebab, thread a wedge of onion, a piece of boerewors, a cherry tomato and a chunk of pepper onto a kebab stick. Repeat until you've filled the stick.
  3. Place the kebabs on a baking tray and brush lightly with olive oil.
  4. Just before braaiing, season the kebabs with salt and pepper. Cook for seven minutes per side, ensuring the boerewors is cooked through before serving.

MEDITERRANEAN GARLIC BREAD

Who said garlic bread has to be boring? Dress it up with Italian ingredients and no-one will know it was shop bought.

Ingredients:

1 ready-made garlic bread

80ml (⅓ cup) basil pesto

Mozzarella cheese slices, as many as there are slices of bread

1 sachet sun-dried tomatoes in olive oil and vinegar, drained OR  2 oven roasted red peppers, cooled, peeled and cut into  pieces

A handful of black olives, pitted and halved

Black pepper

Italian mixed dried herbs

Method:

  1. Open the garlic bread and separate the slices without breaking them right through. Spread one side of each slice with basil pesto.
  2. Insert a generous slice of cheese, a sun-dried tomato or roasted pepper piece  and an olive between each slice of garlic bread.
  3. Season with black pepper and add a light sprinkle of dried herbs.
  4. Rewrap the loaf in foil and heat through over the coals or in a 160°C oven for 15 to 20 minutes.

Cook's tip: If you don’t have basil pesto on hand, spread one side of each slice of the garlic bread with a little olive oil and tuck in a fresh basil leaf.

Monkeygland sauce.
Image: 123RF/Stephanie Frey

MONKEYGLAND SAUCE

My version of the legendary SA sauce. It's tangy and delicious with the sweet/sour flavours we love. It's sure to beef up any braai and can be served warm or cold with chops, steak or boerewors.

Ingredients:

Splash of oil

1 onion, finely chopped

125ml (½ cup) tomato sauce

125ml (½ cup) chutney

25ml (1 tbsp + 2 tsp) Worcestershire Sauce (you could also use soy sauce)

15ml (1 tbsp) quality grape vinegar

25ml (1 tbsp + 2 tsp) brown sugar

5ml (1 tsp) smooth chilli sauce or more to taste

Pinch of smoked paprika

Pinch of salt

Method:

  1. In a small pan, heat a little olive oil and fry the onion until just softened but not browned. If there’s too much oil pour off the excess.
  2. Add the sauces and the vinegar and stir through. Then add the sugar, chilli sauce, paprika and salt.
  3. Bring to a simmer and cook for 10 minutes, stirring from time to time.
  4. Remove from the heat and taste, adding more seasoning if necessary. Serve warm or cold.

