Boy, 8, dies after being electrocuted in Despatch

An eight-year-old boy died on Saturday after being electrocuted by an exposed electrical wire in the bushes in Kingstown, Despatch.

Police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart said an inquest had been opened following the child's death.

"Two children were playing in the bushes near Mawawa Street at about 4pm," she said.

"Suddenly, residents heard a scream and saw a child running out of the bushes.

She said the child then told the residents about the boy being electrocuted.

"The child was rushed to hospital but was declared dead."

She said the name of the child would be released once a formal identification was completed.

HeraldLIVE