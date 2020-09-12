Hawks members arrested on multiple charges including theft

Two members of the Hawks were arrested in Klerksdorp on Friday on multiple charges including theft, defeating the ends of justice and possession of suspected stolen property.

“The Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation unit in North West, arrested two of their members stationed in Klerksdorp on Friday morning for alleged theft, defeating the ends of justice, possession of suspected stolen property and money laundering related to nonferrous metals,” said Capt Tlangelani Rikhotso.

Lt-Col Sebeko George Letshwenyo, 52, and warrant officer Tshepo Ernest Lekaoa, 50, who are also members of the Serious Organised Crime Investigation unit, were investigated after a tip-off alleging their collaboration in the alleged theft and sale of non-ferrous metals worth about R5,200.

“Both suspects made a brief appearance before the Klerksdorp magistrate’s court where they were released on warning,” Rikhotso said.

The two men will appear in court again on October 30.

TimesLIVE