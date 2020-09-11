Malabar residents protest over having to travel to Helenvale clinic
Desperate to receive medical care, Malabar residents took to the streets to vent their frustration with the closure of their local clinic.
Last week, the Helenvale clinic reopened after being closed for two years due to gang-related incidents. The move saw the Malabar clinic subsequently reverting to the way it was run before — opening only on Fridays. ..
