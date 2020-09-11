Man bust 'trying to dupe' Hawks into releasing Sam 'Mshengu' Tshabalala's impounded G-Wagon

The Hawks have arrested a 33-year-old man who allegedly tried to trick them into releasing the impounded vehicle of businessman Sam “Mshengu” Chabalala - who shot to prominence after taking a 72-car convoy to the Durban July in 2019.

Capt Dineo Sekgotodi said the man allegedly made phone calls and sent e-mails to different Hawks members, claiming he was in possession of a court order that was endorsed by President Cyril Ramaphosa, giving him permission to instruct investigators to release the vehicle.

“An intelligence driven investigation was initiated to validate and probe the so-called document that was compelling them to release the vehicle,” said Sekgotodi.

“On Thursday, he was contacted and informed to avail himself and collect the vehicle. Upon his arrival he was arrested in possession of the document,” she added.

The vehicle in question is a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon, seized during Chabalala’s arrest last year.