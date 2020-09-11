I paid my 'two ten' bill, says man who shot viral video of petrol attendant

The man who tricked KwaZulu-Natal petrol attendant Sphamadla ‘Wiseman’ Ndabezitha, into putting the wrong amount of petrol into his car and then making fun of him on video, said it was a practical joke, and he meant no harm.

Phakamani Mbokazi visited Ndabezitha at the BP garage in Hilton on Thursday after the video, shot in January, was posted on Twitter, “to make sure that there were no hard feelings”. The men confirmed Mbokazi paid for the petrol that same day.

South Africans rose to the occasion, donating about R10,000 to Ndabezitha, a father of three.

“I didn’t know what to say. I am so grateful to Tumi Sole, my boss and SA because I was really hurt by people’s reaction after the incident,” he said. “Now I can put that money towards building my mother a house.”