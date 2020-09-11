Capitec blames 'technical glitch' for overnight double deductions
Capitec customers who transacted on some card machines woke on Friday to unexpected deductions from their bank accounts.
Some of the bank's account holders complained that their cards appeared to have been used at retail stores in the early hours of the morning, and others said cash back purchases were made.
Capitec said in a morning tweet that the deductions were caused by a technical glitch.
We are aware of a technical issue between us & another bank that has caused Capitec clients who transacted on this bank’s card machines to be double deducted. Our IT team is working to rectify the issue. The transactions will be reversed within the next 24 hours.— Capitec (@CapitecBankSA) September 11, 2020
“We are aware of a technical issue between us and another bank that has caused Capitec clients who transacted on this bank’s card machines to be double deducted,” Capitec said.
“Our IT team is working to rectify the issue. The transactions will be reversed within the next 24 hours."
Capitec said it would contact affected clients directly.
#Capitec bathong my last money 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/rS68xImLvN— Zola Mbusi (@ZolaMbu77075658) September 11, 2020
TimesLIVE has reached out to Capitec for more information about what went wrong.
This is a developing story.
TimesLIVE
