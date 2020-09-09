JUST IN | Renowned human rights lawyer George Bizos has died

Renowned human rights activist and lawyer George Bizos has died.

Ahmed Kathrada Foundation executive director Neeshan Balton tweeted that a “towering giant” had fallen.

His family said when contacted they are preparing a statement.

“We are immensely saddened by the news of the passing of George Bizos, a towering giant in so many facets of our liberation struggle. Now all the Rivonia trialists are joined by the last member of their legal team. Hamba kahle, Uncle George,” tweeted Balton.

He died at the age of 91.

During the height of apartheid, Bizos, a practicing attorney, dedicated his professional career to the fight for human rights.

He represented Walter Sisulu and Nelson Mandela in both the Treason and Rivonia trials.