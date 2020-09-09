Former paramedic guilty of raping Rhodes University master's student
A 25-year-old man has been found guilty of raping a Rhodes University master's student by the Makhanda regional court.
Loyiso Coko, a former paramedic, was in a romantic relationship with the student who was 24 at the time of the attack two years ago.
“On July 1 2018, the student agreed that they have oral sex but expressly warned him against any penetration because she was still a virgin. However, he forced himself on her and raped her,” said Anelisa Ngcakani, NPA regional spokesperson.
Coko was arrested in September 2018 after the student laid a charge. The case has been postponed to November 11 2020 for sentencing.
TimesLIVE
