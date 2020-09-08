‘You got caught up in a spaghetti,’ Zuma told ousted Eskom boss

Five years after leaving Eskom, after only five months as its CEO, Tshediso Matona is still in the dark about the precise reason he was ousted.

But Matona, who settled with Eskom out of court in May 2015, is certain about one thing — then-president Jacob Zuma told him he was “caught up in a spaghetti”.

Matona appeared at the state capture inquiry on Monday to give testimony about his controversial exit from Eskom.

He was appointed CEO on October 1 2014 and suspended on March 11 2015.

He was never furnished with the reasons for his suspension.