WATCH | Eastern Cape police rescue parolee who threatens to jump off building

After requesting permission to use the toilet facilities Visagie escaped through a window and used a ladder to gain access to the second floor of the Karoo Country Inn Hotel.

He managed to climb up onto the roof, from where he threatened to jump off to commit suicide.

Police tried to negotiate with Visagie, and a girlfriend was also allowed to approach the building in an attempt to convince him to come down.

Visagie smoked cigarettes that had been handed to him by a brave member policeman who had climbed a fire brigade ladder to talk to him.

After threatening to climb onto an air conditioning unit and jump to his death, the police officer again climbed the ladder and finally convinced a visibly distressed Visagie to leave the roof with him.

According to bystanders, who had engaged Visagie while on the roof, he said he was scared of returning to prison and he would sooner end his life.

DispatchLIVE