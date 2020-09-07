Six months, at most, for mom who dumped baby in stormwater drain

The Newlands mother who dumped her newborn baby in a stormwater drain in February last year will serve, at most, six months in prison.

The 33-year-old mom, who has never been named to protect the identity of her two older children, was sentenced in the Ntuzuma court on Friday to three years in jail, in terms of legislation which permits the sentence to be converted to house arrest after a few months.

Earlier this year she pleaded guilty to attempting to murder her newborn daughter.

She described how she had been ashamed to fall pregnant, having already had two children with two different fathers. She concealed the pregnancy and gave birth alone in a dark passageway of the block of flats where she lived.

“I became emotionally overwhelmed by a feeling of abandonment and desperation. I sat on my own for almost an hour,” she said before deciding to find a “suitable place where I could take my baby where she would hopefully be discovered and my pregnancy would go undetected”.

She first went to a school and a church but could not gain access to either premises. She said she then “stopped thinking logically” and wrapped the baby in a plastic packet and placed her on a concrete ledge inside the storm water drain.

She was later part of a large crowd of people who gathered to witness a four-hour rescue of the baby.