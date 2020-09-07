Thuli Madonsela on Clicks furore: 'Are we going to have people die over hair?'

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela says anarchy and violence in response to the Clicks hair advert is undermining the cause of those who are protesting.

Clicks said on Monday that protest action by the EFF had happened at 37 stores across KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng and the Western Cape. Seven stores were damaged.

EFF leader Julius Malema said on Monday the party would shut down Clicks stores across the country for the week.

Madonsela said politicians in parliament should use the constitution to address the problem, instead of endangering the economy, which she added was in the “emergency room”.

She said when politicians took action, they had a duty to think about the implications of it for the nation.