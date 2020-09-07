Criminal proceedings against Jacob Zuma 'won't go ahead on Tuesday'

The criminal matter against former president Jacob Zuma will not go ahead as scheduled in the Pietermaritzburg high court on Tuesday.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) confirmed that the matter was postponed by consensual agreement. In June the matter was adjourned to September 8 as a holding date.

The NPA planned to issue a statement on Monday afternoon. Zuma's lawyer Eric Mabuza told TimesLIVE that a new date for the matter was in December.

“The state is not ready,” he said.