WATCH | Phumzile van Damme's dance moves will have you LOL

Social media users were left in stitches on Thursday, trolling Phumzile van Damme's “white girl” dance moves.

The DA's shadow minister of communication shared a video of her dancing in public after a Twitter user asked if she could dance. This comes after Van Damme called for Master KG and Nomcebo's hit track Jerusalema to be made the song of December 2020.

Over the past few weeks, the song has sparked a global dance challenge frenzy.

All around the world, people, including health-care workers, metro police officers, priests and finance minister Tito Mboweni have been sharing videos of themselves dancing to the song under the hashtag #JerusalemChallenge.

The music video recently hit more than 114m streams on YouTube, making it the first SA track to reach such great heights.

“Phumza can you dance for us so that we can approve,” asked @XolaniHlongwa4.

However, it seems the public are not convinced about Van Damme's dance moves. LOL!

She said she has been asked to stop dancing in public.

“I don’t know why,” she said.