Flights pick up at Port Elizabeth airport

Air traffic over Port Elizabeth is picking up, with 682 airline slots booked until September 30, and 53,000 passengers either landing or taking off from the city’s airport.

Airports Company SA spokesperson Senzeni Ndebele said the recovery of traffic to the tourism hubs of Port Elizabeth, East London and George had started to gather momentum.

She said more than 120,000 passengers were forecast to use the three airports from August 28 to the end of September.

Ndebele said the passengers would use 1,250 flights that had booked slots to depart from and arrive at airports for the three cities.

An airline slot is the authorisation needed to either take off or land at an airport on a particular day during a specified time period.

“We are also encouraged by the high load factors anticipated of 85% and higher.

“This is important for the sustainability of airlines and facilitating tourism through availability of more flights,” she said.

She said Port Elizabeth International Airport had 682 airline slots booked for the period, with a forecast to carry more than 53,000 passengers.

Airline slots booked for East London Airport show 340 arriving and departing flights from August 28 to September 30, with 43,000 passengers predicted.

George Airport has 230 slots booked and is scheduled to see more than 24,000 passengers use the facility.

“While these figures still represent only about 12% of the number of passengers we would typically facilitate at this time, it is encouraging that we are firmly on the road to recovery.

“We now need to look ahead to collaborative initiatives that will rebuild tourism over the next few years,” Ndebele said.

The gradual recovery in demand would also be positive for employees and hundreds of small businesses which generate economic activity from passenger volumes, she said.

“We are seeing encouraging signs that there is confidence in our ability to provide a safe environment for passengers across the journey, from check-in to baggage collection at destinations.

“This sense of confidence is vital in encouraging tourism.

“We therefore need continually to remind the public that not only the airport but also all tourist destinations strictly adhere to the rules and processes that keep us all safe.”

She said during level 3 airports gained experience with how new processes would work.

“Some protocols have been adapted to ensure as smooth as possible a journey through the airport.

“We also want to assure passengers that we pay close attention to airport employees and not just to physical protection.

“Employees are screened before coming on shift and again when they leave. Our staff are also well-drilled in all critical measures such as masks, sanitising and physical distancing.”

Ndebele said on-time performance at the three airports was running at almost 100% despite the additional measures and processes required.

