Bikers unite against farm attacks

Hundreds of bikers revved, roared and rode into the Bay at the weekend to unite in their fight against the destruction of livelihoods and food production caused by the ever-increasing rate of farm murders across the country.

Organisers of Saturday’s event estimated that more than 1,500 motorbikes had taken part in the local Bikers United Against Farm Murders Ride which started at the Shell Windfarm on the N2 and ended at Kings Beach parking lot, with several other similar events taking place across the country.

Over a period of four years, 182 farm attacks occurred in the Eastern Cape alone, and 12 murders were reported during the 2019/2020 financial year.

Port Elizabeth event organiser and head of the motorbike fraternity’s Eastern Cape Presidents Council, Reinhardt Coetser, said Saturday’s peaceful demonstration was not about individual perceptions or demands but was a united call to stop farm attacks, murders, gender-based violence and corruption within the national government.

“Farm attacks and murders are the main reason we are here but everything else is just as important to us and everyone who took part,” Coetser said.

He said he was impressed with the turnout on Saturday which saw bikers from as far afield as Mossel Bay and George taking part.

According to Coetser, the event was not to disrupt traffic but to create awareness through expressed solidarity for the national call by bikers for government to take a firm stand on various issues.

“It is fantastic to see the support we received from the guys,” Coetser said.