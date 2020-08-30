Bikers unite against farm attacks
Hundreds of bikers revved, roared and rode into the Bay at the weekend to unite in their fight against the destruction of livelihoods and food production caused by the ever-increasing rate of farm murders across the country.
Organisers of Saturday’s event estimated that more than 1,500 motorbikes had taken part in the local Bikers United Against Farm Murders Ride which started at the Shell Windfarm on the N2 and ended at Kings Beach parking lot, with several other similar events taking place across the country.
Over a period of four years, 182 farm attacks occurred in the Eastern Cape alone, and 12 murders were reported during the 2019/2020 financial year.
Port Elizabeth event organiser and head of the motorbike fraternity’s Eastern Cape Presidents Council, Reinhardt Coetser, said Saturday’s peaceful demonstration was not about individual perceptions or demands but was a united call to stop farm attacks, murders, gender-based violence and corruption within the national government.
“Farm attacks and murders are the main reason we are here but everything else is just as important to us and everyone who took part,” Coetser said.
He said he was impressed with the turnout on Saturday which saw bikers from as far afield as Mossel Bay and George taking part.
According to Coetser, the event was not to disrupt traffic but to create awareness through expressed solidarity for the national call by bikers for government to take a firm stand on various issues.
“It is fantastic to see the support we received from the guys,” Coetser said.
After the fleet of motorbikers arrived at Kings Beach, members of various biker clubs placed white crosses and green ribbons on the fencing along Beach Road leading to the parking area as well as the spot where the Gravy Train once stood.
Member of the Port Elizabeth chapter of Mac’s Motorcycle Club, Vince Meiring, said he was there to take part in something which did not see race, creed or colour.
“We are all here for the same reason — to show our dissatisfaction with the state of our country where everything is backfiring.
“We [the bikers’ fraternity] are a well-oiled machine and work well together. If we all take a stand and work together, changes can be made,” Meiring said.
Dean Gilbert of the Dogs of War bikers club said it was important for everyone to know who fed them and that every farmer was needed.
“We need our farmers and we need to support them, irrelevant of the colour of their skin — all lives matter,” he said.
While the Port Elizabeth event ran smoothly with no hiccups, a similar event in Cape Town saw 18 protesters arrested.
The demonstration, which saw thousands of protesters including about 500 bikers participating, ended violently when police pulled a man off his bike, sparking outrage in the streets.
Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said an investigation had been launched into cases of public violence, malicious damage to property, transgressions of the Disaster Management Act and attempted murder.
Those arrested are expected to appear in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Monday, Van Wyk said.
In East London, bikers gathered in Gonubie on Saturday and proceeded into town, ending in Nahoon at the corner of Beach Road.
Protesters holding up placards called for, among other things, an end to farm murders and attacks, gender-based violence, corruption, rape and racism.
At the event in East London minutes after bikers had gathered, police in their numbers allegedly armed with rubber bullets warned the group to disperse within minutes.
Provincial spokesperson Colonel Sibongile Soci said during level 2 of the Disaster Management Act no gatherings were allowed except those gazetted.
“The crowd was instructed to disperse and they complied within the given time without any resistance,” Soci said. — Additional reporting Amanda Nano and TimesLIVE
