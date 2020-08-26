Kabega man pleads guilty to R1.4m theft

The former branch manager of a timber wholesale company pleaded guilty in the Port Elizabeth Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Wednesday to theft of more than R1.4m.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Anelisa Ngcakani said Morne Pretorius, 37, was employed by timber wholesaler Supply Five Distribution as the manager of its Port Elizabeth branch.

His duties included managing sales, marketing, invoicing and stock control.

“Between January and December 2018, he stole stock belonging to the company valued at R1,479,521.

“In his plea, Pretorius confessed that he started his own business, named Ubuntu Supply.

“He said he did not have the capital to start up his business and, therefore, he stole and sold Supply Five Distribution’s stock items to the public in an attempt to finance his business.”

After the plea, the prosecutor, advocate Clint Jacobs, led the evidence of the complainant, Ngcakani said.

“Marlene Bradnick, the general manager of Supply Five Distribution, testified that the theft had a crippling effect on the business and they were forced to close their business in Port Elizabeth.

“This led to the retrenchment of local employees.”

The case was postponed to November 5 for sentencing.

Pretorius, a Kabega Park resident, was reported as missing less than two weeks ago.

He was found on Sunday August 16 in Jeffreys Bay by police after his wife reported two days earlier that he was missing and his cellphone was switched off.

Pretorius had contacted his mother on the Friday and asked her to collect his son from day care and his wife from work, because he was running late.

His vehicle, a blue Chery QQ, was later found abandoned at Maitland beach