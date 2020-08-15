Kabega Park man missing, car found abandoned at Maitlands

Port Elizabeth detectives are looking for a missing man whose car was found abandoned at Maitlands beach.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said Morne Pretorius, 37, was last seen on Friday at his place of work by his wife.

She said Pretorius, a Kabega park resident, had contacted his mother earlier on Friday and asked that she pick up his son from the day care.

“Later during the day, he requested her to pick up his wife from work because he was running late. This behaviour became suspicious when his wife tried to contact him and the phone was off.

“The wife started to look around areas where they suspected he could be. Around 5.30pm they found his vehicle, a blue Cherry QQ, abandoned at Maitlands beach.

“The wife then contacted Kabega Park Police station and reported him missing,” Janse van Rensburg said.

A search around the area of Maitlands started on Friday evening and continued on Saturday morning.

“All attempts to trace him were in vain. At the time of his disappearance he was wearing a white hoody top with black skinny jean,” she said.

Police have asked that anyone who could assist in locating Pretoruis urgently contact Kabega Park detectives on 082 302 6159 or Crime Stop 08600 10111 or their nearest police station.

