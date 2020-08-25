Two missing Missionvale girls found

The two teenage girls who went missing from their Missionvale homes on Thursday last week have been found.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said Leverne September and Amina Mbula, both 14, were found at about 6pm on Tuesday.

“They have not yet been interviewed and will be taken to hospital for a medical examination,” Janse van Rensburg said.

“The family violence, child protection and sexual offence unit would like to thank the community for assisting in the investigation.”

Police announced on Monday that the girls were missing and asked for anyone with information on their whereabouts to come forward.

The girls left their homes without informing anyone where they were going.

The grandmothers of both the girls went looking for them when they received information that they had been seen in Russell Road, in Central, on Friday.

On Sunday, they were both reported missing at the Algoa Park police station.