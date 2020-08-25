East Cape ANC leaders to have lifestyle audits

All Eastern Cape ANC provincial and regional executive members will be subjected to a lifestyle audit.

This was announced by ANC provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi on Tuesday following a two-day virtual PEC meeting on Sunday and Monday.

In a statement, he said: “The PEC resolved that all PEC and REC members must be subjected to lifestyle audits.

“This must also apply to all serving public representatives such as MPs, MPLs and councillors.

“This decision is in line with the political directives from both secretary-general Ace Magashule and president Cyril Ramaphosa.”

Last week, Magashule gave his colleagues five days to declare their financial interests and pending police investigations.

Magashule had met with provincial secretaries and chairs after the ANC’s national executive committee decided the party’s officials oversee an audit of members facing disciplinary charges.

In a letter on Sunday, Ramaphosa suggested that ANC leaders should be required to make regular declarations of financial interests.

He also suggested they carry out lifestyle audits of all ANC leaders and public representatives and that a clear policy be developed on ANC leaders and their family members doing business with the state.

Ramaphosa’s letter comes as reports on the looting of millions of rand meant to mitigate the effect of Covid-19 are published almost daily.

Ngcukayitobi said the PEC called on every member of the ANC to remain steadfast to the historic mission of the ANC and never be tempted to surrender to the setbacks of the moment.

“As members of the ANC, we must always activate our desire and commitment to be loyal to the value system of our movement and undertake our historic mandate to build a better life for all our people and do so with sincerity and honesty.

“The discussion on revolutionary morality, ethics and leadership integrity reactivated our determination to remain bold and courageous about the righteousness of our cause to build a national democratic society,” Ngcukayitobi said.