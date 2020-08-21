DA welcomes arrest of Nelson Mandela Bay acting city boss

DA Eastern Cape leader Nqaba Bhanga has welcomed the arrest of Nelson Mandela Bay acting city manager Mvuleni Mapu on Friday.

Mapu was arrested in the early hours of Friday and is expected to appear in the Port Elizabeth magistrate's court.

Bhanga said the charges against Mapu, according to the Hawks, were based on actions within the municipality’s department of human settlements, where he previously worked as the housing delivery director.

“The Hawks have further stated that Mapu allegedly received a bribe of R900,000 to award a housing tender.

“Mapu’s arrest by the Hawks supports the DA’s stance that he is a deeply compromised and corrupt individual,” he said.

Hawks spokesperson Lwando Zenzile confirmed earlier that the acting municipal manager was arrested on allegations of fraud and corruption.

Bhanga said the DA's sustained pressure over years had proven to be a contributing factor to Mapu's downfall and “we believe that this is just the beginning of his troubles”.

“Under the DA-led government numerous allegations of corruption led to Mapu’s suspension as director of housing delivery.

“In May 2019, the ANC led coalition of corruption reinstated Mapu and nine other suspended officials after pushing through a council decision to bring back controversial suspended officials,” Bhanga said.

Mapu was appointed acting city manager by Bay acting mayor Thsonono Buyeye on June 8.

The decision was widely criticised by parties in the Metro, including deputy finance minister David Masondo and co-operative governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Xolile Nqatha.

“The DA has been vindicated in its fight to bring Mapu to justice and we will not stop until all corrupt cadres are removed from the Municipality’s administration and face the full might of the law.

This is just another clear example of how the ANC-led coalition of corruption has been appointing unscrupulous individuals into key positions to further enable them to steal the City,” Bhanga said.

Mapu and his female co-accused are currently in the cells at the Port Elizabeth magistrate’s court ahead of their appearances.

Attorney Danie Gouws is representing the accused, while Advocate Clint Jacobs of the Commercial Crimes branch is prosecuting

HeraldLIVE