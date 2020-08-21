Acting Bay city boss arrest linked to R900,000 bribe allegation

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipal official arrested this morning allegedly accepted a R900,000 bribe from a businesswoman that saw her securing a housing contract in the city.

This is according to Hawks spokesperson Lwando Zenzile, who said the bribe was paid four years ago to the municipal official.

“He was arrested on fraud and corruption charges along with the businesswoman,” he said.

HeraldLIVE reported earlier this morning that acting municipal manager Mvuleni Mapu was arrested at his home just before 5am.

The woman owns a company that does business with the municipality, according to Zenzile.

“She is one that paid the R900,000 bribe to the official.”

Municipal workers were stunned to see members of the Hawks and SAPS swoop on the Mfanasekhaya Gqobose building in Govan Mbeki avenue on Friday morning.

The raid follows the pre-dawn arrest of Nelson Mandela Bay acting municipal manager Mvuleni Mapu earlier on Friday.

About 10 officials entered the building and The Herald understands they spent nearly 40 minutes at the budget and treasury building's first floor.

From there, they moved on to the 9th floor which is used for filing infrastructure and engineering documents.

After about an hour, municipal workers were barred from leaving the upper levels of the building as officials continued with their search and seizure operation.

Attorney Danie Gouws is representing the accused, while Advocate Clint Jacobs of the Commercial Crimes branch is prosecuting.

