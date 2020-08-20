Pankie’s fraud conviction set aside

Once a convicted fraudster, Portia “Pankie” Sizani breathed a huge sigh of relief when her conviction was overturned by the high court in Makhanda — but whether her trial will start afresh is still up in the air.



Shortly after news of the judgment setting aside her conviction, Sizani, 53, the wife to SA’s ambassador to Germany, Stone Sizani, said she was elated...

