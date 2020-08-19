Nathi Mthethwa’s push for probe after rugby players refuse to ‘bend the knee’ condemned as outrageous

Outrageous and ridiculous.



That is how two political analysts and a constitutional law expert summed up sports minister Nathi Mthethwa’s (https://www.heraldlive.co.za/sport/2020-08-18-mthethwa-asks-sa-rugby-to-take-action-after-eight-players-refuse-to-bend-the-knee/) request for SA Rugby to make a statement on players who did not heed Black Lives Matters (BLM) campaigners’ call for them to bend the knee...

