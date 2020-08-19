Nathi Mthethwa’s push for probe after rugby players refuse to ‘bend the knee’ condemned as outrageous
Outrageous and ridiculous.
That is how two political analysts and a constitutional law expert summed up sports minister Nathi Mthethwa’s (https://www.heraldlive.co.za/sport/2020-08-18-mthethwa-asks-sa-rugby-to-take-action-after-eight-players-refuse-to-bend-the-knee/) request for SA Rugby to make a statement on players who did not heed Black Lives Matters (BLM) campaigners’ call for them to bend the knee...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.