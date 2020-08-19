Hundreds of applications for teachers to work from home declined

PREMIUM

The education department in the Eastern Cape has declined hundreds of applications from teachers asking to work from home due to comorbidities that make Covid-19 dangerous.



Premier Oscar Mabuyane made the announcement during his weekly Covid-19 press conference on Tuesday while also briefing the media about work being done to upgrade health facilities across the province...

