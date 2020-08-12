Police officer killed in Aspen Heights shoot-out

National Police Commissioner General Khehla John Sitole has called for the immediate introduction of the police’s 72-hour activation plan to effect the arrest of suspects involved in the killing of a Port Elizabeth police officer in Port Elizabeth on Tuesday night.

The officer, who was part of an anti-gang team unit, was killed while responding to a house robbery in Chimaera Street, Kuyga.

The police officers then spotted a bakkie that had been stolen during the robbery and a high-speed chase ensued.

During the chase, the suspects abandoned the vehicle.

National police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said: “One [of the] suspects fled on foot after firing several shots at a 44-year-old sergeant, killing him instantly.”

The sergeant was shot and killed in Mission Road, Aspen Heights.

“The sergeant’s partner, a warrant officer, pursued the second fleeing suspect.

“One [of the] suspects, aged 47, was arrested and a revolver with the serial number filed off was seized,” Naidoo said.

Naidoo said the stolen bakkie, a Nissan NP200, plus a variety of other items including a television set and cellular phones — allegedly taken during the earlier robbery — were also recovered.

A widespread search for the second suspect continues.

“The national commissioner has applauded the speedy response by various units last night [Tuesday] and has condemned the killing of the member.

“We are appealing to anyone who has information on the whereabouts of the second suspect to contact us on the SAPS Crime Stop number, 08600 10111, or via the MySAPSApp.

“All information will be treated in the strictest confidence,” Naidoo said.

- HeraldLIVE