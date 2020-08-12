Kings gunning for Currie Cup playoffs
A youthful Southern Kings squad will be gunning for a playoff berth when the Currie Cup kicks off in September, Kings interim head coach Robbi Kempson says.
Once government gives the green light, the Kings will be crossing swords with the Bulls, Lions, Sharks, Stormers, Cheetahs, Griquas and Pumas in an enlarged Currie Cup tournament...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.