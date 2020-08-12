Kings gunning for Currie Cup playoffs

A youthful Southern Kings squad will be gunning for a playoff berth when the Currie Cup kicks off in September, Kings interim head coach Robbi Kempson says.



Once government gives the green light, the Kings will be crossing swords with the Bulls, Lions, Sharks, Stormers, Cheetahs, Griquas and Pumas in an enlarged Currie Cup tournament...

