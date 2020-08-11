Port Elizabeth nurse spreading hope in her community
Inspired to help prevent the spread of Covid-19 in her community, Netcare Greenacres Hospital sister Sharilyn Goliath has taken it upon herself to hand out masks and sanitzers as well as other goods while educating northern area residents about the virus.
“There are a lot of people not wearing masks and roaming the streets and as a nurse my job is to educate them,” Goliath said...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.