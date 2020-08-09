Korsten family in agony, demanding justice for brutal murder of Shenice Jonathan
“What hurt most was the way she was killed. She was my baby sister. She didn’t deserve it. We are broken, beyond broken.”
On a day meant to celebrate and empower women, Shervargo Jonathan, 38, described the anguish faced by his family following the gruesome murder of his sister, Shenice, whose badly mutilated body was discovered on Friday morning in Schauderville...
