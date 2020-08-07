Fikile Mbalula confident new RAF CEO will turn the agency around

“When we delivered our maiden policy speech on the department’s budget vote in parliament in 2019, we made a firm commitment to move with speed to build the necessary capacity and ensure that the department and its entities are able to deliver on their mandates. At the time, the Road Accident Fund (RAF) had no board in place and the CEO position was occupied by an acting incumbent,” he said.

Mbalula said the RAF faced tremendous pressure on its ability to carry out its mandate.

“The carnage on our roads comes at a huge cost to the economy and untold pain and suffering of those who are maimed or loved ones of those who lose their lives every day. Each time someone is injured on our roads, whether they are SA or foreign nationals, the RAF incurs a liability,” he said.

He said based on World Health Organisation (WHO) data, SA continued to have one of the highest road accident rates for crashes, deaths and injuries in the world.

“In SA more than 45 people lose their lives and more than 200 are injured daily on our roads due in crashes. As of March 31 2020 the RAF liability grew to R324bn and also had say to the value of R17.2bn that had been finalised, but could not be paid due to financial cash flow challenges,” he said.

“We are under no illusion that the current dispensation of the Road Accident Fund is not sustainable. We are determined to move with speed in changing the fund from a fault-based policy approach to a no ——fault approach. The Road Accident Benefit Scheme (RABS) Bill was introduced in parliament with the aim of addressing the challenges facing the RAF. Unfortunately, the bill lapsed at the end of the term of the fifth parliament, but was resuscitated in October 2019 and is now before parliament. The passage of this bill will establish a sustainable Road Accident Benefit Scheme predicated upon social insurance and capped benefit principles,” he said.

