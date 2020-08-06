Bethelsdorp woman arrested for setting house on fire with fiance inside

A 42 year old Bethelsdorp woman has been arrested on allegations of arson and attempted murder during the early hours of Thursday morning.

The woman is accused of setting a house on fire while her fiance was inside.

Police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said at about 12:45am police responded to a complaint of a house on fire in Angola Street, Timothy Valley.

According to Naidu, it is alleged that the suspect was seen walking out of the house, locking the door and setting it alight.

A neighbour ran to rescue the man inside after he heard screams for help.

The man (40) sustained burn wounds to his body and was taken to hospital for further treatment, Naidu said.

The suspect was arrested and detained on charges of arson and attempted murder.

She is expected to appear in court soon.