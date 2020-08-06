Exporters EC to announce award-winners on August 14 2020
Exporters EC celebrates its 40-year milestone
Now in its 25th year, the Exporter of the Year Awards is hosted annually to acknowledge the achievements of Eastern Cape exporters and service providers in the province.
This year, despite the disruptions to the industry, Exporters EC celebrates a special milestone of turning 40 years and the awards evening, which takes place on Friday, August 14, promises to be a memorable celebration of exporting excellence in the province.
Last year’s Overall Exporter of the Year Winner was Volkswagen Group SA (VWSA), which also received a third merit award for the SJM Flex Environmental Award, a third merit award for the IDC Job Creation Award and also won Best Exporter: OEM.
VWSA head of group communications Andile Dlamini said receiving the coveted title of Overall Exporter of the Year three times (in 2011, 2017 and 2019), is a testament to VWSA’s success in the local production of the Polo and Polo Vivo, for both local and export markets.
“VWSA strives for excellence, throughout the entire workforce. That is why an award such as the Exporter of the Year title belongs to every single VWSA employee, and this recognition motivates them to continue to deliver excellence in every aspect of their work,” said Dlamini.
While 2019 was a particularly strong year for VWSA with an all-time production record of 161,954 vehicles, 2020 also started well with the milestone of manufacturing the 200,000th new Polo for export on January 31 2020.
“Unfortunately, the Covid-19 pandemic and the lockdown conditions have affected exports across the automotive industry, but VWSA has quickly adapted our way of doing business to the new normal. We are proud of how our employees have rallied to continue moving forward in all aspects of the business. The safety and wellbeing of VWSA’s employees remain the first priority for the company,” said Dlamini.
VWSA has also remained involved in partnerships with the local community and business organisations, including Exporters EC.
“It’s important to be connected to other exporters in the Eastern Cape and Exporters EC helps us do this. It also helps to continually shed a light on the amazing potential of the Eastern Cape as a business and manufacturing hub,” said Dlamini.
The Exporters EC awards evening will be hosted online on Friday, August 14 and promises to offer the same appreciation of local excellence, superb entertainment and attendance prizes that exporters have become accustomed to over the years at the awards evening but will also include a few exciting surprises.
Costs of the tickets will be R250 per person, and companies will for the first time be able to share this special occasion with overseas counterparts by inviting local, national and international colleges and guests to the online awards evening.
To book your ticket for Exporters EC Exporter of the Year Awards 2020, contact Exporters EC branch coordinator, Suzanne Vermeulen at info@exportersec.co.za
Entries for the Awards closed in June, and winners will be announced in the following categories:
- SJM Flex Environmental Award;
- IDC Job Creation Award;
- Best Provider of Services to Exporters;
- Best Exporter: Small Business;
- Best Exporter: Medium Enterprises;
- Best Exporter: Corporate category; and
- Best Exporter: OEM.
The Overall Exporter of the Year for 2020 will be chosen from these category winners.
Judging criteria includes qualitative and quantitative data, which are thoroughly assessed by an independent panel of judges. The independent judges for the awards are: Dr Randall Jonas (Nelson Mandela University Business School), Justin Ries (FNB), Sujit Bhagattjee (TNPA), Hoosain Mahomed (AIDC), Jane Stevenson (Magnetic Storm), Kingsley Dell-Robinson (IDC), Prince Matonsi (Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber) and Quintin Levey (Exporters EC).
