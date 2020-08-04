News

Dad accused of raping, impregnating daughter, 13, to go on trial

PREMIUM
By Devon Koen - 04 August 2020

The trial of a 38-year-old Kwazakhele father accused of raping his 13-year-old daughter three times over a two-week period is to start in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Wednesday.

The suspect, who cannot be named until he has pleaded, faces three counts of rape...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Kids suffer months of ‘agony’ after school meals cut off
Return to school in South Africa and the socio-economic impact of disruptions ...

Most Read

X