Dad accused of raping, impregnating daughter, 13, to go on trial
The trial of a 38-year-old Kwazakhele father accused of raping his 13-year-old daughter three times over a two-week period is to start in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Wednesday.
The suspect, who cannot be named until he has pleaded, faces three counts of rape...
