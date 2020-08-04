Dad accused of raping, impregnating daughter, 13, to go on trial

The trial of a 38-year-old Kwazakhele father accused of raping his 13-year-old daughter three times over a two-week period is to start in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Wednesday.



The suspect, who cannot be named until he has pleaded, faces three counts of rape...

