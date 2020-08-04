Witness recalls night family member shot in front of her
Disturbing details of how a 21-year-old man was gunned down in full view of his relatives were laid bare in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Tuesday.
Testifying on behalf of the state, Basheera Trompetter told the court Selwyn April was fatally shot in front of her during the early morning hours of October 6 2018, after an unprovoked verbal altercation between April and murder accused Christo Gouws...
