Mayor slated for fumbling through speech tests positive for Covid-19
The mayor of Mpumalanga's Nkangala district municipality has tested positive for Covid-19.
Thembi Masilela was thrust into the spotlight last week after she was slated for the poor delivery of her state of the district speech. Some of the people who watched her streamed address on Facebook lambasted her for failing to make an effort, while another user said she was “reading to herself”.
When TimesLIVE spoke to Masilela after the speech she said was not feeling well, and had gone to see a doctor but they could not detect what was wrong.
“I was tested and doctors could not say what was wrong. I feel better now because I am now able to eat,” Masilela said at the time.
On Monday, the municipality confirmed that Masilela had tested for Covid-19. Her results came back on Friday.
“It is with sadness to inform the members of the [municipality] that the executive mayor ... has tested positive for Covid-19. The executive mayor is in hospital receiving treatment,” the municipality said.
It said all those who were in contact with Masilela had been advised to self-isolate.
Municipal offices had been closed for decontamination.
“[The municipality] is working closely with the department of health in monitoring the situation and has put in place precautionary measures to advise and protect all its employees,” the statement read.