Slow-drive protest attracts hundreds in PE

Another hot topic was the scarcity of jobs in SA.

The protest was organised in association with the Smokers Unite movement.

People wanted to be allowed to continue to work as normal, Port Elizabeth organiser Jesmique Jacobs said.

She said they were blown away by the number of people who had shown up, setting aside a portion of their weekends to raise awareness.

The protest took place all over the country under the Orange Movement banner.

Jacobs said the peaceful protest was for all South Africans who felt as though their human rights had been taken away.

“We chose orange because it is the colour worn in prisons and is unfortunately, many feel, a representation of SA right now,” Jacobs said, adding that there was no stopping the movement just yet.

Besides a petition citing their demands already handed over to government, Jacobs said another protest would likely take place next month. The group was now in the organisation stages.

The newly launched Orange Movement Facebook page already has close to 1,000 members.

