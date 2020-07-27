Man 'confesses' to killing his mom over drugs money

Violence against women and children in SA took another sinister turn at the weekend when a Free State man allegedly confessed to stabbing and killing his mother.

He attacked his mother after she allegedly refused to give him money to buy drugs.

The 22-year-old man of Thaba Nchu, east of Bloemfontein, also allegedly stabbed his three-year-old niece to death.

According to the family, the gruesome incident happened on Friday evening after the suspect, an alleged drug user, apparently demanded money from his mother.

Totola Mohau, 57, a relative who stays in Botshabelo, about 20km from the family house, said when he got to the scene he could not believe his eyes.

"Blood was splattered all over the house and my sister Elizabeth [Makhetha, 63] and my niece Okuhle [Mahlangu, 3] were lying lifeless on the floor in the family's sitting room. It was hard to believe that my sister died in the hands of her last-born son, someone that she had protected with everything she had."

Mohau said on Friday afternoon, the suspect was seen smoking hubbly-bubbly with his friends.