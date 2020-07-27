Man 'confesses' to killing his mom over drugs money
Violence against women and children in SA took another sinister turn at the weekend when a Free State man allegedly confessed to stabbing and killing his mother.
He attacked his mother after she allegedly refused to give him money to buy drugs.
The 22-year-old man of Thaba Nchu, east of Bloemfontein, also allegedly stabbed his three-year-old niece to death.
According to the family, the gruesome incident happened on Friday evening after the suspect, an alleged drug user, apparently demanded money from his mother.
Totola Mohau, 57, a relative who stays in Botshabelo, about 20km from the family house, said when he got to the scene he could not believe his eyes.
"Blood was splattered all over the house and my sister Elizabeth [Makhetha, 63] and my niece Okuhle [Mahlangu, 3] were lying lifeless on the floor in the family's sitting room. It was hard to believe that my sister died in the hands of her last-born son, someone that she had protected with everything she had."
Mohau said on Friday afternoon, the suspect was seen smoking hubbly-bubbly with his friends.
"After that, he went to his sister demanding money and she gave him R100. He then went home where he stayed with his mother and Okuhle and demanded more money from my sister.
"An argument ensued as my sister could not give him money and he allegedly stabbed her to death before killing his niece," Mohau said.
Mohau said the suspect tried to commit suicide as he stabbed himself three times and also tried to hang himself but did not succeed.
"He fell on top of his bed [after trying to hang himself from the rafters] and we suspect that he might have passed out because it was only after 1am that he went outside the house. He was seen by neighbours who were still awake at that time. His shirt was bloody and when they asked what happened he told them what he had done. We are just devastated by this cruel act."
Mohau described the suspect as a good child who grew up in church as his mother was also a pastor.
"Things went south after he turned 21. He mixed with the wrong crowd and started taking drugs. However, I have never heard any complaints from my sister that she was being abused by her son."
Provincial police spokesperson Brig Motantsi Makhele said the suspect was recovering in hospital under police guard.
"The suspect confessed to his sister. Two counts of murder have been opened for investigation; and preliminary investigation revealed the suspect had a history of drug[s]."