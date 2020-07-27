Undercooked Boks could be cold, Roux warns

An undercooked Springbok team could be cold and unprepared for the Rugby Championship in October if domestic rugby did not kick off soon, SA Rugby CEO Jurie Roux has warned.



Rivals New Zealand and Australia have a head start on the Boks because they have already started playing internal competitions...

