Fedsas awaits Motshekga on new directives on school reopening before taking action

Fedsas CEO Paul Colditz said the federation had no plans to make any legal challenge at this stage and said it would wait for Motshekga to issue new directives before deciding on what action to take.

“Maybe the new directives to be issued is what we want so that there will be no need to go to court.

“What we want is that communities should be able to decide for themselves when children must return, as it is presently in the existing directives,” Colditz said.

He said many schools have taken the option which allows them to seek permission to phase in grades earlier than stipulated by the department.

“It is in the interests of learners who cannot learn online to be back in schools. If it is safe for children to return, they should,” Colditz said

