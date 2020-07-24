WATCH | Police accused of 'absurd' use of water canon, stun grenades to quell hospitality industry protest

Restaurateurs, coffee shops, an internet cafe, and DA shadow minister for transport Manny de Freitas were drenched by a police water cannon during a hospitality industry protest outside parliament on Friday.

DA parliamentary chief whip Natasha Mazzone said colleague De Freitas was blasted off his feet by a police water cannon used to disperse the “peaceful protest” along with stun grenades.

As riot police dispersed protesters down Buitenkant Street the water cannon sprayed blasts into the popular Truth Coffee shop, an internet cafe and at guests dining at the Swan Café, according to Mazzone.

“I’ve asked the shadow minister of police Andrew Whitfield to contact the owners of Truth because one of their waitresses was hurt when the water cannon was opened in their shop,” she said.