Former Cricket SA CEO Haroon Lorgat breaks silence over botched T20 Global League

Former Cricket SA CEO Haroon Lorgat “could not believe” his ears when it was announced three years ago that the T20 Global League had collapsed.

Lorgat was disappointed when the ambitious league intended to rival the lucrative Indian Premier League was terminated and he told TimesLIVE that an independent forensic investigation was necessary to uncover what led to the event being abandoned in September 2017.

"​I could not believe what I was hearing when I received the news that the T20 Global League was postponed or cancelled. It was such a good thing for cricket in SA and it left me with a feeling of real disappointment,” Lorgat said.

Lorgat “amicably” parted ways with CSA after a breakdown of trust between him and the board over how he allegedly ran the organisation of the T20 league without the oversight of the board.