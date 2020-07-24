Family of 11 fight off virus together
As they watched while Covid-19 ravage families across the country, a KwaNobuhle family of 11 feared they would suffer the same fate as one after the other they fell ill, until five of the 11 were diagnosed with the virus.
All 11 were quarantined in the same home, splitting themselves into two groups — the healthy and the sick.
But, they said, it was by the grace of God they conquered the storm together, although one family member’s condition worsened and he eventually had to be hospitalised.
While all 11 are now out of the woods, the family still suffered a blow when they lost two extended family members — a married couple — to Covid-19 this month at the same time they were fighting their own battle.
Bishop Lawana David Vaaltein, 65, was the first to experience symptoms, testing positive late last month.
Soon afterwards his son Khayalethu, 38, daughter Vuyelwa Gunguluza, 31, brother Solomzi Ndodana, 83, and Khayalethu’s wife, Shirley, 36, also tested positive.
It is truly by God’s grace that we all survived because so many other people who also took all the precautions they were advised to take still did not make itBishop Lawana David Vaaltein
“I started getting flu-ish symptoms and a sore body but I didn’t pay it much attention until it worsened and I went to get tested.
“When my results came out positive I thought about my family. It wasn’t long after my diagnosis that some started showing symptoms.
“The rest were fine and couldn’t be tested unless they had symptoms,” he said.
Vaaltein isolated in his bedroom and his wife, Noluthando, moved out of the room and shared common areas with those who had no symptoms.
They were there to care for the family for the 14 days to follow.
“From what I had seen this virus do to other families, I worried what would happen to mine so much that I started getting my life policies in order and writing down some notes in case I didn’t make it out of that room alive.
“It is truly by God’s grace that we all survived because so many other people who also took all the precautions they were advised to take still did not make it,” he said.
Vaaltein is diabetic and has suffered multiple heart attacks.
Khayalethu suffered from severe shortness of breath a few days after he was diagnosed and was admitted to Cuyler Hospital for a week.
“When my dad was diagnosed, my first instinct was to ensure that he and my mom were OK, not knowing that I was next in line.
“The decision to call an ambulance and have me admitted was taken when I struggled to breathe, especially at night, and I was fortunately well taken care of at the hospital,” Khayalethu said.
His biggest worry was possibly dying and leaving his young child and wife, Shirley, behind for good, he said.
Meanwhile, Shirley was back at home recovering and praying for her husband’s safe return.
“It was such a stressful and uncertain time because one can never really tell what one’s fate will be with this virus.
“We’re really one of the few lucky families to make it out of this because so many have lost their loved ones,” she said.
While the immediate Vaaltein family now celebrate their victory against the virus, they are simultaneously mourning the loss of two Kabega family members, Vaaltein’s brother David Ncayo and his wife Nokuphumla, who lost their fight to the virus while the Vaaltein family were under quarantine.
Noluthando said she chose to stick by her husband’s side and take care of him as she had vowed to be there for him in sickness and in health.
“We thank God for his grace over us.
“We at some point had to keep reassuring people in the community that we were all still alive because there were already some rumours that my husband had died,” she said.
Despite both having comorbidities, Solomzi and Vuyelwa also recovered at home without complications.