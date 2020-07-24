Family of 11 fight off virus together

“I started getting flu-ish symptoms and a sore body but I didn’t pay it much attention until it worsened and I went to get tested.

“When my results came out positive I thought about my family. It wasn’t long after my diagnosis that some started showing symptoms.

“The rest were fine and couldn’t be tested unless they had symptoms,” he said.

Vaaltein isolated in his bedroom and his wife, Noluthando, moved out of the room and shared common areas with those who had no symptoms.

They were there to care for the family for the 14 days to follow.

“From what I had seen this virus do to other families, I worried what would happen to mine so much that I started getting my life policies in order and writing down some notes in case I didn’t make it out of that room alive.

“It is truly by God’s grace that we all survived because so many other people who also took all the precautions they were advised to take still did not make it,” he said.

Vaaltein is diabetic and has suffered multiple heart attacks.

Khayalethu suffered from severe shortness of breath a few days after he was diagnosed and was admitted to Cuyler Hospital for a week.

“When my dad was diagnosed, my first instinct was to ensure that he and my mom were OK, not knowing that I was next in line.

“The decision to call an ambulance and have me admitted was taken when I struggled to breathe, especially at night, and I was fortunately well taken care of at the hospital,” Khayalethu said.

His biggest worry was possibly dying and leaving his young child and wife, Shirley, behind for good, he said.