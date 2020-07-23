Advice for employers as staff struggle with Covid-19 mental anguish

Cassey Chambers of the SA Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG) told TimesLIVE the group had received an alarmingly high number of calls in the past week from people asking for help to deal with their distress.

“We get about 1,200 to 1,300 calls every day. Most of them are single parents who have lost their jobs and are battling to put food on the table. A man who had a job last month called and told us how he is now in a soup queue. We will hear more and more of these stories over time.

“A lot of employees who don’t work from home are experiencing increasing stress.”

Prof Ina Rothmann, extraordinary associate professor at Afriforte speaking about the research, said managers needed to realise that though everyone was experiencing the coronavirus crisis, they were not experiencing it in the same way. This required managers to stay connected with each staff member, striking a balance between empathy and productivity.

“The challenge is that most large organisations may not have a viable way to recognise each employee’s circumstances and may not know what each person is facing unless they create a means for them to do so,” she said.

A person with high concern, low hope, and high levels of pre-traumatic stress disorder or stress-related physical symptoms needs urgent help and mental health evaluation. This would include evaluating behavioural risks at a personal level, such as suicide ideation, substance abuse, and other possible dysfunctional risks, Rothmann said.