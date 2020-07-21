Top Livingstone jobs to be advertised
One of the first interventions to be put in place by the province’s new Covid-19 project management unit will be to advertise for new management for Livingstone hospital.
That was the word from Eastern Cape health MEC Sindiswa Gomba during a virtual meeting called to brief Nelson Mandela Bay Covid-19 response teams and other officials about the new unit. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.