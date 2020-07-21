News

Top Livingstone jobs to be advertised

PREMIUM
By Devon Koen - 21 July 2020

One of the first interventions to be put in place by the province’s new Covid-19 project management unit will be to advertise for new management for Livingstone hospital.

That was the word from Eastern Cape health MEC Sindiswa Gomba during a virtual meeting called to brief Nelson Mandela Bay Covid-19 response teams and other officials about the new unit. ..

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Kaunda Ntunja's Historic Commentary on Siya Kolisi Springboks Debut as Captain
Return to school in South Africa and the socio-economic impact of disruptions ...

Most Read

X