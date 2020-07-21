Top Livingstone jobs to be advertised

PREMIUM

One of the first interventions to be put in place by the province’s new Covid-19 project management unit will be to advertise for new management for Livingstone hospital.



That was the word from Eastern Cape health MEC Sindiswa Gomba during a virtual meeting called to brief Nelson Mandela Bay Covid-19 response teams and other officials about the new unit. ..

