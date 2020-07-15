Eastern Cape mom wins R15m health claim
An Aliwal North woman has secured a R15m settlement from the Eastern Cape health department after the negligence of staff at two hospitals led to her baby being born with cerebral palsy.
Expert medical opinion sought by the health department when its lawyers were assessing whether to defend the claim concluded “it might be very difficult to defend this case” because of the “obvious substandard care” of not properly monitoring the foetus using a cardiotocography (CTG) test...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.