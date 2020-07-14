Female cop missing after being offered lift by man in Mpumalanga

Mpumalanga police have launched a search for a missing police officer from Lydenburg.

Constable Boswabile Mildred Silowe, 26, was reported missing by her family on Sunday evening.

Police spokesperson Brig Leonard Hlathi said Silowe left her home in Boiketlo village in Bushbuckridge using public transport to make her way to Lydenburg.

When she arrived at Bushbuckridge shopping centre where she was to catch a second taxi to Lydenburg, she was apparently offered a lift by an unknown man and immediately informed her sister, Hlathi said.

“Moments later, her sister called to check up on her several times but failed to reach her. She also called Constable Silowe's roommate who confirmed that she had not arrived.

“The sister then became worried after failed attempts to trace her and immediately reported the matter to the police,” Hlathi said.

At the time of her disappearance Silowe was wearing blue jeans, a black and white T-shirt and pink sandals.

Anyone with information is urged to contact W/O Nicol Setwane on 072 906 8621. Alternatively, they can call 10111 or 08600 10111 or send an SMS to 32211 or download MYSAPSAPP to send information to the police.